Ministry of Health partakes in WNC 2019 in Singapore

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has participated in the Congress of the International Council of Nurses, ICN 2019, in Singapore.

Taking place from 27th June to 1st July 2019, and hosted by the Singapore Nurses Association, the international gathering saw thousands of nurses explore means to achieve universal access to healthcare, and address the social determinants of health, such as education, gender equality, and poverty, among others.

The UAE ministry contributed six research papers out the ten submitted by Emirati nursing professionals during the Congress. The papers, which were approved by the Congress' Supreme Committee, tackled vital topics and studies of interest including strengthening nursing leadership, job satisfaction among nurses at the Primary health care centres, and mothers’ awareness of the impact of technology on children’s health, among others.

Dr. Sumaya Al Balushi, Director of Nursing Department at MoHAP, noted that the ICN Congress presents an opportunity for nurses to take part in showcasing research, as well as spreading relevant nursing and health knowledge. "This enhances the knowledge of the nursing professionals," she said.

Al Balushi went on to say that the UAE will host the Congress of the International Council of Nurses in 2021, adding that this is considered a valuable opportunity for nurses in the UAE to build partnerships with their peers worldwide.