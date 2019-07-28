UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Health Redoubles Efforts To Lower Hepatitis Rates

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 07:15 PM

Ministry of Health redoubles efforts to lower hepatitis rates

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2019) The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention has launched awareness campaigns throughout the year to promote the early detection of hepatitis, especially in conjunction with World Hepatitis Day, marked annually on 28th July by the World Health Organisation, WHO.

The ministry's campaigns, which usually provide free medical examinations and the distribution of educational leaflets on the transmission, prevention methods, diagnosis and treatment options, aim to expand the awareness of citizens and residents on the risks of hepatitis A, B and C.

The ministry's annual campaign is in line with the WHO's 2030 Hepatitis B and C targets, which include a 90 percent reduction in new cases of chronic hepatitis B and C, and the treatment of 80 percent of eligible persons with chronic hepatitis B and C infections, as well as reducing 65 percent of deaths due to viral hepatitis by 2030.

This, the ministry stressed, can be done by raising awareness, strengthening partnerships and resources, formulating evidence-based policies and data, developing prevention plans and programmes, and expanding screening, care and treatment services.

It reaffirmed its keenness to adopt the latest treatment practices and protocols globally, and provide continuous rehabilitation for healthcare providers, including medical and technical personnel, by introducing them to the latest methods of diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

MoHAP said it is working tirelessly to ensure comprehensive and sustainable health coverage for the entire community, based on innovative and sustainable methods. This is to ensure the prevention of diseases and build quality and safety systems, according to sophisticated performance indicators, while adhering to global competitiveness standards, to achieve the National Agenda goals 2021 and establish a global health system.

Related Topics

World UAE July

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed establishes Abu Dhabi School of ..

4 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Mohammed V Universi ..

14 seconds ago

Dubai Healthcare City opens medical licencing to n ..

28 seconds ago

ADCB reports H1 2019 net profit of AED2.782 billio ..

46 minutes ago

NPCC, Petrofac JV awarded Al Yasat Petroleum offsh ..

1 hour ago

Al Jazira Club appoints new Group Chief Commercial ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.