Ministry of Health, Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne discuss innovations in pediatric health care

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, held discussions with Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne to review prospects for mutual cooperation in delivering high-quality health care in pediatrics, as well as the role of innovation in developing children’s health services, research, and training courses, in accordance with the highest levels of international practices.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Nariman Al Mulla, Consul General of the UAE in Melbourne; Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation; Dr. Kalthoum Al Baloushi, Director of MoHAP’s Hospitals Administration and Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al-Sharif, Director of the MoHAP’s Visiting Consultants Office.

Representing Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne were John Stanway, Chief Executive Officer; Jane Miller, Chief Operating Officer and Alison Erie, Executive Public Relations Director.

The meeting also focused on the importance of building a strategic partnership in pediatrics and attracting visiting doctors with expertise in rare specialties.

Dr. Al Serkal said those at the meeting reviewed the prospects for cooperation in encouraging innovation in pediatrics health care and medical technology solutions, as part of MoHAP’s endeavors to keep pace with best practices in pediatrics.

"We’ve also discussed the possibility of attracting visiting doctors from the Royal Hospital to make the most of their expertise in providing medical consultations and rare treatments, thanks to the hospital’s 150-year of experience in this specialty," he added.

"Building partnerships with long-established medical institutions would pave the way for better treatment results, in line with MoHAP’s strategy to develop healthcare services and strengthen quality systems, and therapeutic and health safety, in accordance with the best international standards," noted Al Serkal.

Al Serkal drew attention to MoHAP’s innovative pediatrics projects carried out in the ministry’s 17 hospitals, including Al Qassimi Women’s and Children’s Hospital. These projects focus on pediatric open-heart surgeries, fetal medicine and newborn healthcare.

He also referred to innovative projects being implemented by the ministry, in cooperation with the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation at the Children's National Center in Washington, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in the USA, and with medical teams from Belarus, lauding the success of the ministry's hospitals in winning a number of international awards in the field of health informatics and health data management.

For their part, the Australian officials expressed their desire to cooperate with the ministry, build fruitful relationships and share expertise. They also expressed their interest in coordinating several health care projects and programmes provided by Royal Children’s Hospital, and in supporting the visiting doctors program by providing expert consultants.