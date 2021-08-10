Ministry of Health sets out COVID-19 vaccination centres for 3 - 17 age group

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has named the health centres that provide the COVID-19 vaccine for the 3 - 17 age group.

Vaccines are available in 46 health centres in the Northern Emirates, including 19 in Sharjah, 10 in Fujairah, 9 in Ras Al Khaimah, 4 in Ajman, 3 in Umm Al Quwain, and one centre in Dubai.

While the vaccine manufacturing countries such as China, the USA, and Britain have begun conducting a study on the efficacy of the vaccine for this age group, the UAE is considered the MENA's first country to conduct such study.

The ministry made it clear that the vaccination for 3-15 age group will be optional not mandatory. The vaccine approved for children from 3 to 11 years is Sinopharm, while children from 12 to 15 years will be given either Sinopharm or Pfizer-Biontech.

The announcement follows the recent approval of the emergency use of the Sinopharm vaccine for this age group, based on the results of clinical studies, the strict assessment to approve the emergency use of the vaccine, and the local evaluation that complies with the approved regulations.

The approval for the vaccine comes as part of the UAE's efforts to combat the COVID-19 virus, and an affirmation of its proactive approach to ensure the health and safety of community members.

Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector, and Chairman of the National Committee for the Implementation of the Provisions of International Health Regulations and Prevention of Pandemics, said, "Over long decades, children in every part of the world used to get safe vaccines against several diseases and viral infections, and the way the Sinopharm vaccine works is the same as these vaccines work."

Al Rand made it clear that the decision, which was thoroughly examined, represents a significant step forward on the way to the recovery from the pandemic and immunisation of the wider community. He urged families and parents to visit the vaccination centres along with their kids to get vaccinated.

He continued to say that vaccination will protect children and maintain the health of those around them, especially the elderly. It also contributes to achieving the required immunity to limit the spread of the virus. This comes in line with the recovery plan pursued by the UAE, which aims to get 100 percent vaccination of the target groups by the end of 2021.