Ministry of Health, Sharjah Islamic Bank to develop new dialysis facility

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Sharjah Islamic Bank to develop a dialysis centre in Sharjah.

The MoU aims to boost strategic partnership and mutual cooperation between the two entities and will help patients get technologically advanced health services according to the latest international practices. It also aims to meet the needs of kidney patients and improve the quality of their lives.

The agreement was signed at the headquarters of the Sharjah Islamic Bank by Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Establishment, and Mohammed Ahmed Abdullah, CEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank, in the presence of a number of senior officials from both sides.

Dr. Al Serkal affirmed that signing the MoU with the Sharjah Islamic Bank comes as part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the community partnership with other institutions in the country, and reflects the keenness of both entities to effectively cooperate to serve people. It also supports the ministry’s plans tailored to provide comprehensive healthcare services, facilitate and accelerate patients’ access to dialysis services.

He added that the new facility will help reduce the burden on patients and their families by cutting down waiting times, accommodating the increasing demand on medical services, and providing patients with different healthcare services.

Stressing the importance of cooperation with Sharjah Islamic Bank, Al Serkal emphasised that the bank is one of the ministry's partners that supports its projects and programmes developed to achieve sustainability and provide healthcare services as per the best international standards.

He lauded the distinguished services being provided by the ministry to dialysis patients, adding that MoHAP, for the first time in the UAE and the middle East, launched the new automated peritoneal dialysis system, "Homechoice Claria", last year to manage patients remotely, based on the information cloud. This system enables healthcare providers to monitor and manage home hemodialysis sessions remotely.

For his part, Abdullah said, "Our partnership with the ministry comes in line with the directives of the wise leadership to improve the health of the public and provide comprehensive and integrated health care based on innovative and sustainable ways that ensure community protection from diseases."