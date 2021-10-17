Ministry of Health showcases issuing birth certificates through WhatsApp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoAHP) is showcasing a number of smart services at GITEX Technology Week 2021, including the issuing of birth certificates using WhatsApp.

The new service aims to enrich customer experiences and improve communication channels with the public using a smooth and simplified methodology based on advanced systems and international best practices. It is also in line with the ministry’s plans to support the smart government objectives.

The new WhatsApp service is part of a package of services being showcased at GITEX Technology Week, running from October 17 to 21 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The new feature relies on artificial intelligence techniques to respond to customer inquiries through the "virtual assistant", which can learn and comprehend their needs based on their inquiries.

The virtual assistant can also analyse and evaluate customer needs according to the available data, then make the necessary decision to answer and respond accurately to their inquiries and complete transactions conveniently.

The virtual assistant is also able to distinguish registered users and interact with the customer based upon the information provided, retrieve stored data from the user's profile and end the conversation in an interactive manner.

The service was developed according to international best standards to maintain the privacy of customers, where all messages exchanged are encrypted to ensure the highest levels of security and reliability.

"Taking part at GITEX Technology Week is yet another opportunity to showcase the ministry’s latest innovative services, developed to ensure the comfort and satisfaction of its customers. The ministry has designed a number of online services and smart applications to facilitate customers access to its numerous services," said Samir Al Khoury, Director of IT Department, MoHAP.

Al Khoury added that that ministry is doing its utmost to consolidate its digital systems, as part of its ongoing efforts to support the smart transformation process, in which it has made great strides.

Al Khoury made it clear that the interactive chat via WhatsApp can also serve customers who inquire about other services, to enhance the accuracy and effectiveness of communication channels thanks to the artificial intelligence techniques that can raise the serviceability to better meet customer needs and help them access the integrated smart services package.