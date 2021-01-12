Ministry of Health slams false rumours involving COVID-19 vaccines

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has dismissed as false the rumours circulated across social media platforms about COVID-19 vaccines.

MoHAP, in a statement today, underlined the importance of obtaining information from official and reliable sources, and called upon all community members to verify the information before circulation in order to avoid legal liability.

The Ministry stressed that all those propagating fake information will be held legally accountable.