Ministry of Health takes part in 55th Ordinary Session of the Arab Health Ministers Council

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has taken part in the 55th Ordinary Session of the Arab Health Ministers Council, to discuss a number of vital topics and draft decisions that would support the efficiency of health sectors in the member states.

Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, represented the UAE in the virtual meeting.

Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary of Health Centres and Clinics Sector, also took part in the meeting.

The UAE’s participation aimed to coordinate joint efforts among member states and enhance concerted efforts in facing challenges to improve the performance of health systems in the member states, facilitate access to better health services, and discuss mechanisms of responding to the Covid-19 repercussions.

The meeting discussed several draft decisions to coordinate member states’ positions, consolidate their cooperation, enhance the health of Arab societies, intensify efforts and exchange expertise.

The first draft decision touched on the effectiveness of developing an Arab strategy for obtaining Covid-19 vaccines and unifying ongoing efforts to ensure the provision and equitable distribution of vaccines to Arab countries in addition to a mechanism for implementation.

The second draft mulled the possibility of charting out an Arab strategy for a health-friendly budget, in addition to another draft about forming a unified Arab Health Ministers Council speech before the 74th session of the General Assembly of the World Health Organization.

Also discussed during the virtual meeting were a draft resolution about the statute of the Arab board of Health Specialisations, in addition to another bill about the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism to support the re-launch of the revitalisation process for the tourism and travel sector in the Arab countries.

The online event also touched on the possibility of setting up an executive office for the Arab Health Ministers Council and discussed a proposal submitted by the council’s social sector regarding the financial and administrative control mechanisms of the Arab Board of Health Specialisations.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Owais stressed the importance of the UAE’s participation in the meetings, lauding the ongoing efforts and promising results coming out of the online gathering.

"The council’s meetings are of special significance now that they address priority health issues and mechanisms of strengthening joint efforts in facing challenges; promoting joint Arab action and integrating efforts at all levels," the minister said, adding that it is vital to implement a comprehensive health coverage against the backdrop of pandemics to improve the efficiency of healthcare sectors in the Arab countries.

He expressed his confidence that the decisions and recommendations resulting from the recent meeting would enhance coordination and joint cooperation between member states to guarantee the health and safety of everyone, especially as the health of societies is a shared responsibility entailing a joint Arab action irrespective of the circumstances. The recent online meeting constitutes a qualitative addition to the march of unified Arab action and comes at a critical time where the world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, to protect the health and safety of peoples," Al Owais noted.