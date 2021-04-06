UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Health Takes Part In G-20 Italy’s Second Health Working Group Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:45 PM

Ministry of Health takes part in G-20 Italy’s second Health Working Group Meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has participated in the Italian G-20 Presidency’s second Health Working Group Meeting, which was held virtually.

The two-day event was held to discuss the recent developments of the joint health response to the repercussions of COVID-19 and to review the reports of member states on the progress made to counter the pandemic, with a particular emphasis on the importance of international cooperation among health systems to confront future crises and means of coordination to achieve the joint commitments.

Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Establishment (EHSE), took part in the virtual event along with members from G-20 member states, representatives from concerned international organisations, and the states invited to participate in the event.

The participants reviewed the priorities of the second and third health track, which includes identifying the preparedness plans under a unified health approach along with the planning for a coordinated response to health crises and emergencies.

On the second day, the delegates reviewed a holistic report on the progress made by the states and organisations to improve the performance of health systems. They also discussed the role of the Health Working Group in enhancing the development of the vaccines supply chain network, fostering the role of digital platforms in accelerating the digitisation of health systems, and finding solutions to the increasing demand for health workers.

Dr. Al Serkal stated that the UAE’s participation comes as part of the state’s commitment to having a pivotal and impactful role in the international efforts being made to counter the COVID-19 pandemic and enhancing the cooperation and coordination to help health systems around the world recover and bring about the health-related sustainable development goals.

"The UAE and its wise leadership are committed to supporting all the global initiatives aimed at overcoming the COVID-19 crisis and enter the recovery phase," Al Serkal said, adding, "The UAE's extraordinary capabilities, including the efficiency of the preventive system along with the proactive plans and precautionary measures, have not only helped the country manage and govern the pandemic crisis but also represented a global roadmap for passing the crisis with trust and optimism."

In conclusion, Dr. Al Serkal stressed that the national resilience in dealing with changes and emergencies along with the effective and integrated strategies, and the state's global position in the administration of the vaccine have contributed to maintaining the country’s gains at all levels and supporting the global community’s efforts to contain the virus.

