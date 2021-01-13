Ministry of Health to increase number of Covid-19 vaccine centres

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced the Covid-19 vaccine is still being successfully administrated to members of the public as planned while focusing on those working in public and private facilities as well as the most vulnerable groups.

The ministry also said that it is now working on a plan to increase the number of centres offering the Covid-19 vaccine following the high turnout of people willing to take the vaccine.

"Surpassing the one million vaccine doses administered to the public in a record time is yet another testament to the community's trust in the efficiency and effectiveness of the measures taken by the UAE government.

"It also strengthens the public confidence in the country's health system as well as in the capabilities of the UAE to protect the health of its people; enhances the spirit of optimism, and boosts the levels of reassurance that the recovery phase is around the coroner," the ministry said.

As soon as the nationwide vaccination drive began, the ministry allocated several centres for obtaining the vaccine and provided these with well-trained cadres as well as with modern medical equipment, in cooperation with health authorities.

The ministry noted that all community groups (citizens and residents) can take the vaccine, especially the elderly and people with chronic diseases.

This is to further support the UAE's comprehensive and integrated efforts being made to enhance the community’s immunity against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary of Health Centres and Clinics Sector, and Chairman of the National Committee for the Implementation of the Provisions of International Health Regulations and Prevention of Pandemics, affirmed that the ministry is currently working to increase the absorptive and operational capacity in government and private health facilities and add more facilities to receive and accommodate the increasing numbers of community members willing to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

"This comes in line with the directives of our wise leadership, which pays utmost attention to the health of the community and calls to harness all capabilities and resources to immunize the society and provide all safe means to maintain their safety and health," Al Rand added.

He made it clear that those wishing to take the vaccine are not required to book prior appointments, instead, they can go directly to centres, hospitals and councils offering the vaccine, expressing his thanks and gratitude to the UAE government, which has been at the forefront of countries making the vaccine available to its people free of charge, following the positive results that emphasised the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine.