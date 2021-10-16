UrduPoint.com

Sat 16th October 2021 | 04:45 PM

Ministry of Health to showcase state-of-the-art digital health services at GITEX Technology Week 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) is participating in GITEX Technology Week 2021, which runs from 17th to 21st October, 2021, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

MoHAP will showcase state-of-the-art healthcare services and projects according to the latest artificial intelligence and digital technologies, through its participation.

MoHAP's participation aims to consolidate a digitally advanced, efficient, and reliable health system that constitutes a new approach towards future healthcare, enhances health information systems, enriches and improves customer experience and enhances the quality of digital life for the community.

To enrich the experience of its customers, the ministry launched innovative and proactive features that integrate artificial intelligence techniques into health services.

The ministry's participation in GITEX Week reflects the vision and outputs of government innovation and the reformulation of traditional concepts of work mechanisms.

This is an affirmation of the ministry's strenuous efforts to keep abreast of the latest developments and rely on the latest technologies in communicating with customers according to the highest international standards.

Samir Al-Khoury, Director of IT Department, MoHAP, said, "The ministry is keen to take part in GITEX Technology Week to showcase its latest smart and digital services, by employing information technology in community service, advancing the government work system, as well as the quality of services to ensure the happiness of its customers.'' He added that the ministry strives to incorporate artificial intelligence systems and virtual environments to simulate the future of digital health services in partnership with technology leaders from around the globe.

Al-Khoury called on GITEX visitors and those interested in learning about the latest health technologies to visit the MoHAP stand and view a live demonstration of the services. Visitors can get a closer look at services with their new features.

The new services include birth certificate issuance, health facilities licencing, and health professionals’ assessment.

