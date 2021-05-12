UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Health Under-Secretary Highlights Key Role Of Nurses In Providing Highest Levels Of Health Services

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 06:30 PM

Ministry of Health Under-Secretary highlights key role of nurses in providing highest levels of health services

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2021) Dr. Mohamed Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary at Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and Head of the board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services Establishment (EHSE), highlighted the key and influential role of nurses in the UAE in providing the highest levels of health services, which will help establish a comprehensive healthcare system according to the highest international standards.

On the annual International Nurses Day on 12th May, Al Olama stressed that the nursing profession is one of the key foundations of the national health system and a noble human profession, which was clearly demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also noted the vital work of nurses as part of the country’s frontline defenders, who exerted exceptional efforts during the national response to the health crisis.

He then pointed out that the launch of the National Nursing Strategy is a key strategy to promote the nursing profession and implement the highest international standards in the nursing field, to achieve the country’s strategic goals and support the efforts to achieve total health coverage and sustainable development.

