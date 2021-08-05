Ministry of Health wins two Arab Smart Government Shield Award

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has been awarded the Arab Smart Government Shield in its 16th session sponsored by the Pan Arab Excellence Awards academy, which is the administrative and organisational arm of the Smart Government Awards.

MoHAP won in "Social Media and Community Responsibility categories", in recognition of its effective media role and excellence in creating influence at the highest levels of leadership and competitiveness.

MoHAP received the award during a ceremony held at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk Hotel, under the patronage of Dr. Hamad Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt, in the presence of the Representative of the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia , and Eng. Adel Al-Adwan, representative of the International Excellence Foundation, Florida, United States.

Dr. Mohamed Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, and Head of board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services (EHS), highlighted the importance of the award and lauded the outstanding results achieved by MoHAP in regional and international fora at the government communication level, which played a key role in making the difference and spreading awareness among community members.

The ministry has embraced full-fledged strategies to enhance the governmental presence on social media platforms and has distinctively and effectively capitalised on all its digital and media platforms, something that reflects the considerable development of its capabilities to face different challenges and turn them into success opportunities, he added.

Wedad Bu Hamid, Director of the Government Communication Department, said this honour was a culmination of the efforts of the staff and represents at the same time an impetus to step up their efforts and improve their experience and capacities.

She pointed out that the communication campaigns organised by the ministry highlighted government efforts, enhanced awareness and social responsibility, deepened national values and community cohesion, and shed light on the efforts and sacrifices of the first line of defence, noting that the campaigns banked on a clear business strategy featuring proactive and effective communication tools and innovative methods and effective media messages.

This was coupled with a continuous evaluation of the results, measurement of community feedback, in addition to conducting surveys and opinion polls, and updating work methodologies and media materials that proved its feasibility and have been widely spread on social medial platforms