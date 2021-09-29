UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Health Wins Two Awards In Sharjah Government Communication Award 2021

Ministry of Health wins two awards in Sharjah Government Communication Award 2021

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has claimed two awards in the 8th edition of Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA) 2021 in the ‘Best Government Communication through New Media’ and the ‘Best Practices for Dealing with the Coronavirus Crisis' category.

The SGCA was organised and supervised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB).

This came during the closing ceremony of the 8th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), which was held under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, under the theme ‘Historic Lessons, Future Ambitions’.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, handed out the awards to Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector, MoHAP, on behalf of Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, in the presence of Wedad Bu Humaid, Director of the Government Communications Department, MoHAP, and the Government Communications department team.

The Minister of Health expressed his deep appreciation to the Ruler of Sharjah for his vision and directives in support of the IGCF initiatives, which consolidated the UAE's leading position in the field of government communication globally and served as a global platform for civilisational, cultural and knowledge exchange.

"The Ministry's winning of these two award was nothing but a culmination of its relentless efforts to excel in all fields and would enrich the ministry’s record of achievements made while striving to highlight the UAE’s advanced health model not only locally but also internationally," Al Owais said.

He stressed that the success achieved by the Government Communications Department reflects the UAE's excellence and competitiveness thanks to the wise directives and vision of UAE leadership, which always strives to promote creativity and innovation and harness all resources to serve its people, especially in light of current circumstances.

Dr. Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of MoHAP and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services (EHS), expressed his pride in winning this accolade and commended results achieved by the Ministry recently in local and international forums.

Dr. Al Olama said, "This recognition is yet another significant milestone in the context of our plans to enhance the confidence of community members in the efficiency of health services in the Ministry, which is part of its strategy to provide comprehensive and integrated health care, consolidate a culture of innovation, and improve the quality of clinical care in accordance with the best international standards and the objectives of the Fifty-Year Charter.

For her part, Bu Humaid said, "Winning these two awards is yet another testament to the ministry’s strenuous efforts made to adopt the best international practices and standards, particularly when it comes to promoting its national initiative through communication activities. These two awards will undoubtedly ignite the spirit of innovation among the ministry’s employees to develop their expertise and capabilities."

She lauded the action plans and methodologies adopted by the Ministry to keep abreast of the latest developments in the field of digital media and leverage them to manage data on digital platforms. Bu Humaid also commended the ministry’s commitment to quality standards, which will help promote it as a leading sustainable and innovative institution, and enhance the UAE’s global competitiveness.

