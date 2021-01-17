UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Health Wins Two Prestigious Awards

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 06:15 PM

Ministry of Health wins two prestigious awards

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has won two prestigious awards at the HIMSS-Elsevier Digital Healthcare Award middle East 2020, which is organised by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS).

In the Outstanding ICT Innovation category, MoHAP came first through the ‘Newborn Hearing Screening’ project, which aims to deploy a universal and automated newborn hearing screening in all MoHAP maternity hospitals. The innovative system has been integrated with the Electronic Medical Record ‘Wareed’, while the ministry’s Pharmacy Outpatient Automation project was among the finalists for the same category.

The Ministry’s Stroke Golden Hour project was named the winner in the Outstanding ICT Achievement category. The project aims to standardise the clinical practices for patients with acute ischemic stroke (AIS) according to international standards and to reduce the door-to-needle time (DTN), thus reducing the morbidity and mortality resulting from stroke.

Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, highlighted the importance of this international recognition in a global forum that brings together major healthcare institutions in the world, something that clearly reflects the UAE's outstanding capabilities in the healthcare sector and helps strengthen the country’s status in the international health arena.

He asserted that the ministry is moving steadily towards further reinforcing the capabilities of the healthcare sector and achieving sustainability in health services through the development of medical policies, procedures, and protocols, thereby becoming among the world’s top innovative countries.

Al Serkal stressed that these efforts reflect MoHAP’s commitment to making a paradigm shift in its health services using state-of-the-art digital health standards and Artificial Intelligence (AI), enhancing the operational efficiency, improving patient experience, and attracting latest systems and smart solutions in the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment.

Concluding his remarks, Al Serkal shed light on the Ibrahim bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital’s winning of the Diamond Award from the World Stroke Organisation (WSO), as the UAE's and GCC's first hospital to win this prestigious award, describing this recognition as a new testament to the UAE’s healthcare system efficiency.

Dr. Kalthoum Al Baloushi, Director of MoHAP’s Hospitals Administration, said that this international recognition underlines the efficiency of MoHAP’s projects in healthcare technology and the outstanding hospitals management in the field of clinical practices automation.

"The Newborn Hearing Screening project is being used in all MoHAP maternity hospitals after it has been integrated with the existing Electronic Medical Record (Wareed)," she noted. Al Baloushi affirmed that early detection and relevant medical interventions are crucial to minimising the impact of hearing loss on a child's development.

Related Topics

Hearing World Technology UAE Same Middle East 2020 Gold All From Top

Recent Stories

IRENA’s World Energy Transition Day to kick-star ..

21 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler briefed on outcomes of survey on famil ..

51 minutes ago

UAE is keen to diversify energy sources: Suhail Al ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy issues 9,949 DED Trader licences til ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC offers condolences on death of Russian Amba ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to President Putin o ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.