Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Emirates Group collaborates to support scholarship programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has announced a cooperation agreement with the Emirates Group to support the scholarship programme, enhance the qualifications of UAE nationals, and ensure their readiness to meet national priorities.

The partnership aims to strengthen the integration between the programme outcomes and the job market’s needs while advancing the country’s strategic goals by developing skilled Emirati talent in future sectors.

The agreement seeks to support scholarship programmes by offering educational opportunities for Emirati students at leading international universities in fields aligned with national priorities. It also facilitates their transition from higher education to the job market by providing practical training, career guidance, and guaranteed employment after graduation.

The agreement was signed by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of senior officials from both entities.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said, “The Emirates Group is committed to empowering Emiratis by providing a wide range of career pathways and tailored development programmes designed to equip them for long-term success and growth. Our ongoing collaborations with industry partners and government entities reflect our dedication to expanding both educational and career opportunities for the next generation of Emirati travel and aviation professionals.

"We are especially proud to partner with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) on our first joint initiative, and thank them for their dedication to nurturing the youth of our nation. Through this partnership, we hope to support the academic and career aspirations of young Emiratis, while also offering them opportunities to contribute to the UAE’s economy and aviation sector. This initiative is a key step in delivering on the Emirates Group’s Emiratisation strategy, which aims to build a robust, future-ready national workforce.”

Dr. Al Awar noted that the agreement represents a strategic step toward boosting the quality of higher education outcomes and aligning them with the needs of the national economy. He stated that the partnership with the Emirates Group provides students with advanced, integrated educational opportunities that combine academic achievement with practical experience, strengthening their readiness to excel in the job market after graduation.

He added, “At MoHESR, we are continuously enhancing the scholarship programme by forging strategic partnerships with key national companies with the aim of creating a safe and supportive environment and streamlining the educational journey for scholarship students.

Our partners offer specialised training programmes that ensure a smooth transition from the classroom to the workplace, tailored to each student’s qualifications and capabilities. This approach aligns with the national priorities to nurture human capital and empower our youth to contribute meaningfully to the country’s economic development.”

As part of this partnership, Emirati students will be employed by the Emirates Group from the start of their scholarship up until the end of their educational journey. Upon graduation, they will take on advanced specialised roles with the company that are commensurate with their academic qualifications and the practical experience they have gained.

This pioneering step aims to enable national talent to focus on academic achievement and professional excellence simultaneously while ensuring job stability and sustainable career development. The partnership will help meet the needs of key economic sectors by building a qualified workforce in future-oriented fields, thus serving as a model of cooperation between MoHESR and national companies.

Within this collaboration, MoHESR will allocate a number of scholarships annually for new and continuing Emirati students. The Ministry will coordinate with the Emirates Group to identify study destinations, select universities and academic majors consistent with national priorities and sector needs, set student admission criteria, and recruit scholarship candidates. MoHESR will manage the application process and make final decisions regarding scholarship recipients in coordination with the Emirates Group.

After graduation, the Ministry will oversee the students’ transition to employment within the Group’s business units, ensuring the initiative’s objectives are met. It will also collect data and feedback to further develop the scholarship programme and improve the educational experience for future beneficiaries.

The Emirates Group will offer support and career guidance to scholarship students, providing them with systematic professional and practical training throughout their studies to equip them with the skills needed for a successful move into the workforce. The company will offer graduates full-time or part-time employment, based on the operational needs of the group and its subsidiaries. Furthermore, the Emirates Group will monitor students’ progress during the scholarship period to ensure their educational journey remains aligned with the job market demands while offering additional incentives to high-performing students.

This agreement highlights the importance of investing in national talent and establishing sustainable academic and career pathways that respond to global changes. By focusing on quality education and hands-on training, the partnership will help strengthen the competitiveness of Emirati talent at both national and international levels, reinforcing the UAE’s leading position in developing human capital and in building a knowledge-based economy.