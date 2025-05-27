Ministry Of Higher Education Establishes Youth Council
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 05:32 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has formed its Youth Council to boost the involvement of the young generation in enhancing institutional work and government performance.
The move aligns with Federal Youth Authority’s Guide for Youth Empowerment in Federal Government Entities, reaffirming the ministry’s commitment to adopting national best practices in youth empowerment.
The Youth Council aims to support the development of qualified national leaders in the higher education and scientific research sector. The newly established body will provide a platform for young employees to express their views, share innovative ideas, and hone their leadership skills. It will also launch initiatives proposed by young people at the ministry, strengthening their contributions to improving the work environment.
The Youth Council comprises 14 members from various departments within the ministry.
It is chaired by Rashid Karam Jalal Al Kaabi, Head of the Attachés and Support for Scholarship Students Department, with Mona Hassan Ali Al Shehhi serving as Vice President.
Members include Fatima Ahmed Obaid Al Hammadi, Saleh Saif Mohammed Al Ameer, Maryam Fouad Ahmed Al Hammadi, Jawaher Obaid Sultan Al Janahi, Fatima Salem Saif Al Ghafli, Mohamed Khalifa Mohamed Saeed Al Qubaisi, Israa Abdul Karim Abdullah Al Ansari, Aisha Nasser Saeed Al Mazrouei, Hilal Hamdan Saif Al Busaidi, Sarah Mohammed Saeed Al Mansouri, Naema Salem Saeed Al Marzouqi, and Lulwa Ali Mohammed Al Tamimi.
This initiative reflects MoHESR’s commitment to promoting direct engagement with all segments of society, particularly youth.
By involving young people in policymaking and initiative development, the ministry is cultivating national talent capable of driving creativity, spearheading innovation, and contributing to sustainable development.
