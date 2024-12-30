Ministry of Higher Education updates admission criteria for university programmes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has issued Ministerial Resolution No. (19) of 2024 outlining admission criteria for programmes offered by UAE-based higher education institutions (HEIs).

The resolution provides guiding principles for HEIs to adopt or develop their own criteria when admitting students to bachelor’s degrees, higher diplomas, diplomas, partial qualifications and short learning units (levels 4 and 5 within the National Qualifications Framework).

Ahmad Ibrahim Alsaadi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Higher Education Operations Sector, and Director of the International Education Support and Scholarships Department at MoHESR, noted that updating the guiding criteria for admission to HEIs aligns with the Ministry’s efforts to enhance partnerships with universities and enable them to design their academic programmes in line with students’ aspirations. He pointed out that the decision will help students become better qualified to meet labour market requirements while maintaining clear and transparent standards that ensure the quality and excellence of academic programmes.

Ahmad Ibrahim Alsaadi added: “This flexible approach will contribute to increasing student enrolment in HEIs by providing more opportunities for them to pursue academic tracks that suit their capabilities. It also considers the majors that students intend to study, ensuring that unrelated subjects do not affect admission to HEI.s At the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, we will continue to launch specialised programmes and initiatives that contribute to providing educational opportunities for all students, while ensuring that their academic journey aligns with their career path after graduation.

”

According to the update, the overall high school score is no longer a mandatory admission requirement for HEIs, as institutions can accept students based on the grades of the subjects relevant to their chosen major. Additionally, universities can require that students applying at the master’s or doctoral level hold an academic qualification from the previous level, in alignment with the National Qualifications Framework 2024. The decision also states that indicative secondary school grades refer to the grades of an educational curriculum certificate approved in the UAE under the advanced track or its equivalent according to the matrix in effect at the Ministry of Education.

Students who have studied English-language curricula outside the Ministry’s curriculum are not required to prove English proficiency. However, those who have studied non-Ministry curricula in a language other than English must prove proficiency by passing international standardised tests, as determined by their university.

Students who have studied curricula outside of the Ministry of Education’s framework can show proficiency in subjects related to their desired major based on criteria set by the university. Universities can conditionally accept students requiring them to pass preparatory or remedial subjects or programmes designed to ensure subject proficiency, without the general secondary school average being part of the admission requirements. The MoHESR called on students and parents to familiarise themselves with the admission requirements of each university and the specific major the student wishes to study. This can be done via direct communication with the relevant HEIs, ensuring that all requirements are met in line with applicable rules and regulations.

