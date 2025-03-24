Ministry of Higher Education, US-based Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing join forces

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) 's Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) has signed an MoU with the US-based Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) to enhance nursing education quality and alignment with academic standards in UAE-based higher education institutions (HEIs), aligning with national healthcare sector goals.
The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation in developing quality assurance policies for UAE nursing programmes, enhancing their credibility and international accreditation. It includes joint accreditation reviews to uphold quality benchmarks and support HEIs in securing global accreditation, boosting graduates' career prospects locally and internationally.
Additionally, it promotes knowledge exchange on nursing education innovations and curriculum integration with modern medical practices.
Prof. Amjad Mohd Qandil, Acting Director, CAA at MoHESR, emphasised that the partnership reflects the ministry's commitment to advancing health professions education, ensuring the development of skilled nursing professionals to meet local and global healthcare needs.
"The agreement aligns UAE nursing programmes with international accreditation standards, reinforcing the country's status as a regional hub for medical education," he said.
He also highlighted that the agreement strengthens academic quality assurance and education and research collaboration between UAE-based HEIs and global counterparts, further establishing the UAE as a leading hub for health education. He stated that it reflects the country's commitment to advancing higher education by offering opportunities for students, educators, and institutions to benefit from the latest curricula, learning and teaching methods, technological advancement in education and international partnerships.
Dr. Kathy Chappell, Chief Executive Officer of ACEN, said, "We share a commitment to elevating the quality of nursing education for all students and appreciate the opportunities that this partnership will offer for our respective organisations. We are excited that the resources of the ACEN will be available for students, educators, and institutions within the UAE and look forward to continued dialogue on behalf of the global nursing profession."
