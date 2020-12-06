UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Human Resources And Emiratisation To Hold More On-site, Virtual Meetings With Private Sector Workers

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 04:30 PM

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to hold more on-site, virtual meetings with private sector workers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2020) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that it will hold more on-site and virtual meetings with Emirati citizens working for private sector companies at their workplaces, to monitor their situations.

The visits are part of the work of a committee formed by the ministry in March 2020 to support the employment stability of UAE citizens and protect their rights.

Nasser bin Kharbash, Under-Secretary for Emiratisation Affairs at the Ministry and Chairman of the Committee, stated that supporting the employment of those working in the private sector is one of the key priorities of the ministry’s Emiratisation portfolio, especially in light of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the labour market.

He added that the ministry is communicating with citizens and officials working in the private sector, through on-site visits or holding virtual meetings aimed at monitoring their situations in terms of working hours and functional development, as well as listening to their feedback and discussing them with officials.

He then highlighted the ministry’s efforts to create an attractive and stable working environment for UAE citizens employed in various economic sectors, through continuously cooperating and coordinating with companies and implementing a series of policies and initiatives aimed at enabling the private sector to fulfil its national responsibilities related to Emiratisation.

Kharbash made these statements during his recent meeting with several employees, at their workplaces, of Schlumberger, Dulsco, Al Futtaim, EY Consulting, Al Masaoud Oil and Gas, Majid Al Futtaim Hypermarkets, and Al Fardan Exchange. The meeting was attended by officials from the companies.

Kharbash highlighted the importance of the commitment of employees, as well as developing their skills and enabling them to benefit from their jobs to enhance their expertise while commending the Emirati citizens he met and their keenness to perform their duties with efficiency and professionalism, noting that they are success stories in the private sector.

