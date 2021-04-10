UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Human Resources And Emiratisation Reduces Working Hours For Private Sector Employees During Ramadan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation reduces working hours for private sector employees during Ramadan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2021) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has issued a ministerial circular reducing the working day by two hours for all employees working in the private sector in the country during the Holy Month of Ramadan 1442 Hijri.

Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, issued the circular in implementation to Article 65 of the Federal Law No. 08 for 1980, on regulating labour relations.

