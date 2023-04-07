Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation holds Ramadan Iftar with hundreds of labourers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2023) Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), alongside several officials from MoHRE, broke fast with hundreds of labourers from many professions in Dubai yesterday.

The group iftar took place at Al Rwashid Mosque in Al Khawaneej, in collaboration with Beit Al Khair Society.

Dr. Al Awar said, “It’s our duty to be close to labourers, listen to them, and benefit from their experiences in the labour market. The Holy Month of Ramadan is an ideal opportunity to do that.”

Our labourers deserve our appreciation and respect for their indispensable contribution to the development of the UAE.

”

The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation commended the efforts of the organisers, and their keenness to serve labourers during the holy month in line with Emirati values and the spirit of giving.

MoHRE announced in March that working hours during Ramadan are reduced by two hours a day for all employees in the private sector across the UAE. Companies are able to implement flexible or remote work during official working hours.

