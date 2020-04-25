Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation reduces working hours for private sector employees during Ramadan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has issued a ministerial circular reducing the working day by two hours for all employees working in the private sector in the country during the Holy Month of Ramadan 1441 Hijri, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, issued the circular in implementation to the Federal Law No.

08 for 1980, on regulating labour relations.

The Ministry's decision emphasised the necessity for the establishments to take into account all the precautionary and preventive measures applied in the country to protect workers and clients from COVID-19 pandemic