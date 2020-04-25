UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Human Resources And Emiratisation Reduces Working Hours For Private Sector Employees During Ramadan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 02:00 PM

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation reduces working hours for private sector employees during Ramadan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has issued a ministerial circular reducing the working day by two hours for all employees working in the private sector in the country during the Holy Month of Ramadan 1441 Hijri, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, issued the circular in implementation to the Federal Law No.

08 for 1980, on regulating labour relations.

The Ministry's decision emphasised the necessity for the establishments to take into account all the precautionary and preventive measures applied in the country to protect workers and clients from COVID-19 pandemic

Related Topics

All From Ramadan Labour

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy demonstrates anti-ship missiles' fir ..

9 minutes ago

Four killed, three wounded in road mishap

9 minutes ago

NGOs, public organizations appear active in creati ..

9 minutes ago

UK announces 9 more charter flights from Pakistan ..

10 minutes ago

Govt advises people to stay indoor: Senior leader ..

9 minutes ago

Punjab teachers appeal Punjab CM to withdraw wheat ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.