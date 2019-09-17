Ministry of Human Resources approves five violations reports related to decision to prohibit midday work

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2019) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has approved five violation reports out of a total of 42, which relate to its decision to prohibit work under the midday sun and heat from 15th June to 15th September.

Maher Al Owaid, Assistant Under-Secretary for Inspection Affairs at the Ministry, said that the ministry has implemented a comprehensive plan during the period of validity of the decision, which contains two pillars.

The first pillar aims to reinforce the ministry’s partnership with the private sector by enabling individuals to report violations through the ministry’s call centres on "80060" or its customer happiness centres around the country, as well as through the "Taqyeem" service operators who monitor establishments that violate the decision.

The second pillar aims to raise the awareness of employers, employees and the community about the importance of the decision to protecting workers’ safety and health, through conducting field visits, organising workshops and lectures, and distributing brochures in Arabic, English and urdu.

The ministry received 42 reports but approved only five after its team conducted inspection visits, Al Owaid added, noting that the outcomes of the decision prove the efficiency of its partnership with the private sector, and highlight the role of the community in monitoring its implementation.

If a company is found to be violating the decision, the ministry imposes a fine of AED5,000 for each worker, with a maximum of AED50,000 in cases involving many workers.