UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Human Resources Approves Five Violations Reports Related To Decision To Prohibit Midday Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 09:30 PM

Ministry of Human Resources approves five violations reports related to decision to prohibit midday work

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2019) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has approved five violation reports out of a total of 42, which relate to its decision to prohibit work under the midday sun and heat from 15th June to 15th September.

Maher Al Owaid, Assistant Under-Secretary for Inspection Affairs at the Ministry, said that the ministry has implemented a comprehensive plan during the period of validity of the decision, which contains two pillars.

The first pillar aims to reinforce the ministry’s partnership with the private sector by enabling individuals to report violations through the ministry’s call centres on "80060" or its customer happiness centres around the country, as well as through the "Taqyeem" service operators who monitor establishments that violate the decision.

The second pillar aims to raise the awareness of employers, employees and the community about the importance of the decision to protecting workers’ safety and health, through conducting field visits, organising workshops and lectures, and distributing brochures in Arabic, English and urdu.

The ministry received 42 reports but approved only five after its team conducted inspection visits, Al Owaid added, noting that the outcomes of the decision prove the efficiency of its partnership with the private sector, and highlight the role of the community in monitoring its implementation.

If a company is found to be violating the decision, the ministry imposes a fine of AED5,000 for each worker, with a maximum of AED50,000 in cases involving many workers.

Related Topics

Company Fine June September From Arab

Recent Stories

Police ordered to record statement of Nasina Bibi' ..

12 minutes ago

Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat for purging LG&CD dep ..

12 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority to regularize 786 em ..

12 minutes ago

Lahore High Court acquits 2 convicts in murder cas ..

12 minutes ago

Anaemia may contribute to the spread of dengue: St ..

12 minutes ago

FBR sets up facilitative booth at expo centre, Kar ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.