Ministry of Human Resources call centre handles over 1.4 million transactions in 6 months

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2020) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that its call centre (80060) handled 1,467,591 transactions in the first half of 2020, compared to 1,230,883 transactions in 2019, marking a 16 percent increase.

The call centre also responded to 1,259,550 calls from employers, workers and domestic workers in the first half of 2020, compared to 1,020,263 calls in the same period of 2019, marking a 19 percent increase.

Aisha Balharfiya, Assistant Under-Secretary for Domestic Labour Affairs at the Ministry, stated that the call centre operates 24-hours a day and seven days a week to provide its services according to the highest standards of quality and excellence, in light of the precautionary measures aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

When the measures were being implemented, the ministry was keen to ensure communication with its customers through a diverse set of contact procedures, to help achieve the national strategy to manage crises and ensure continuity of business, she added.

The centre can communicate in 20 languages, including four major languages, she further added, noting that 39 percent of calls were in Arabic, 37 percent were in English, 17 percent were in urdu, and 6 percent were in other languages.