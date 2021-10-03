UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Human Resources Calls On Companies To Undertake Preventive Measures To Protect Workers From Tropical Cyclone Shaheen

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 09:45 PM

Ministry of Human Resources calls on companies to undertake preventive measures to protect workers from tropical cyclone Shaheen

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2021) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has called upon companies in areas of the country that may be affected by tropical cyclone Shaheen to undertake all preventive measures to protect workers, including urging them to stop work, if necessary.

The ministry made this statement after a coordination meeting with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), as part of the UAE’s efforts to provide workers with occupational health and safety guarantees.

The ministry also highlighted the importance of ensuring the safety of buses that transport workers and implementing preventive measures guaranteeing their safety while travelling to and from workplaces.

It also affirmed its confidence in the awareness of employers and their keenness to ensure the health and safety of their workers, especially during adverse weather conditions.

