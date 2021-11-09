UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Human Resources Discusses Challenges Facing Contracting, Construction Sector

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 08:45 PM

Ministry of Human Resources discusses challenges facing contracting, construction sector

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation,and several ministry officials met with representatives of contracting and construction companies as part of the ministry’s programme aimed at establishing regular communications with its private sector partners.

The meeting addressed the challenges faced by businesses and their suggestions for improving their services.

During the meeting, Dr. Al Awar highlighted the ministry’s keenness to support facilities operating in the contracting and construction sector, to enable them to perform their strategic role in the country’s development process, in collaboration with the ministry’s partners from Federal and local authorities.

The meeting also addressed the outcomes of a national programme aimed at ensuring labour market stability in the private sector, which was implemented by the ministry in cooperation with its strategic partners.

The programme aims to ensure the continuity of businesses, mitigate the repercussions of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the labour market, and assist employers and employees.

The programme includes financial and administrative support packages, including the opportunity to sign an additional annex to an employment contract for the benefit of both employers and employees.

The meeting also addressed workers’ insurance, which is an optional alternative to a bank guarantee, as part of the government’s efforts to reduce the financial burdens on private establishments, which will also free up funds deposited in banks that establishments could invest, and help them improve their performance by pumping cash into the labour market, in addition to protecting both parties with a coverage period of up to 30 months per worker for a low financial cost.

The meeting then covered the key challenges facing the sector and facilitating business for companies operating in this field.

