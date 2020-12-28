Ministry of Human Resources highlights preparedness of ‘Tawseel Delivery Services’

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2020) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation highlighted the preparedness of fleet of the "Tawseel Delivery Services," which number 450 vehicles that provide fast and distinguished services to customers free of charge.

Tawseel currently offers services to establishments and their workers, as well as domestic services, which are the same as those provided by Tasheel, Tadbeer and Tawjeeh centres around the country. It also offers the services of the Ministry of Justice in Sharjah to customers from 8:00 to 20:00 between Saturday and Thursday, via the "Tawseel" smart application or by calling the number, 8008585.

Abdulrahman Al Mu’alla, Director of the Service Centres Department at the Ministry, stated that Tawseel’s vehicles are equipped with the latest smart technologies, which enable them to respond quickly to customers’ requests within 15 minutes, including in areas away from cities.

There are no additional charges for Tawseel’s services, he added, noting that customers only pay for the services they request.

Al Mu’alla pointed out that Tawseel is an advanced form of innovative government service aimed at improving the experience of customers and facilitating the provision of the best services, in line with the standards of the Emirates Government Service Excellence Programme (EGSEP), and under the framework of the organisational partnership between the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the private sector.

He then commended the partnership and cooperation between the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Ministry of Justice, which resulted in the provision of the latter’s services in the emirate of Sharjah.

He also highlighted the keenness of the ministry to develop its partnerships with other government authorities, which will enable the provision of comprehensive government services in the future through Tawseel.

Tawseel is one of the channels through which the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation offers its services to customers, who can benefit from the smart services provided by the ministry through the services centres of its website (www.mohre.gov.ae), or its smart services available on its smart application.