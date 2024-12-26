Open Menu

Ministry Of Human Resources Organises Nationwide New Year's Eve Celebrations For Workers

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has announced the organisation of a series of New Year's Eve celebrations for workers across all emirates, under the theme "Happy Workers, Thriving business".

The initiative is carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security; Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah General Command; municipalities across the UAE; Abu Dhabi Ports Group; the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai; the General Directorate of Civil Defence and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority; the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai; the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai; the Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah; the National Ambulance; Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services; and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ).

The celebrations highlight the ministry's ongoing commitment to bring joy to workers by organising such events on various religious and national occasions, recognising their vital role in the UAE's development across various sectors.

Companies interested in involving their employees in the festivities can visit ensureeventsnye.com, select from the available events, and complete their registration.

The celebratory events feature various entertainment activities, competitions, and prizes, alongside various festivities held within labour accommodations, organised by several companies including Al Eskan Al Jamae; Labotel Workers Village; Emirates Global Aluminum; Fujairah National Construction & Transport Co; Tasameem Workers City; Al Salam Living City; Hameem Worker City; Khansaheb Contracting; Dulsco City; Al Jimi Worker Village; and Sawaeed Residential City.

The events are backed by the Insurance Pool with diamond sponsorship and Aldar Properties with platinum sponsorship. In addition to these, the Ministry's strategic partners, including the UAE food Bank, Al Ihsan Charity Association, and Dubai Charity Association are also joining as sponsors.

Earlier this month, MoHRE, in cooperation with its partners in the federal and local government and the private sector, had organised a series of festivities to mark the UAE's 53rd Eid Al Etihad.

