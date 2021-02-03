Ministry of Industry & Advanced Technology launches ‘Future of Industry Dialogue’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2021) The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has launched the Future of Industry Dialogue initiative, a series of interactive meetings led by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, with the representatives of leading industrial sectors in the UAE.

Reflecting the UAE’s commitment to developing the national industrial ecosystem, the initiative is part of MoIAT’s efforts to establish a new model of cooperation and build long-term partnerships between the government and the industrial sector.

It focuses on identifying and mitigating sector-specific challenges and developing innovative laws, regulations and policies to drive sustainable industrial development with the aim of paving the way for the UAE to achieve its aspirations post-COVID-19.

Targeting heavy industry, F&B, pharmaceutical healthcare sectors, and other industrial sectors the initiative also seeks to facilitate knowledge and expertise exchange between the Ministry and UAE-based local and international companies, to enhance the industrial sector growth. In addition, it aspires to boost the local, regional and global competitiveness of UAE products.

The first meeting took place between the Ministry and companies in the heavy industries sector, including metals, minerals and construction. Among the participants were Emirates Steel, Emirates Global Aluminum, Abu Dhabi Polymers Company (Borouge), National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), Ras Al Khaimah Cement Company (RAKCC) and Fujairah Building Industries.

During the meeting, representatives briefed Dr Al Jaber on the innovative methods and processes adopted by their companies. They also elaborated on their contributions to the UAE’s economy through their in-country value (ICV) programmes aimed at building national competencies to enhance the country’s competitiveness.

He praised the efforts of the companies to develop the national industry and support a knowledge-based economy.

Heavy industries account for over 66 percent of the industrial sector’s share of the UAE’s GDP.

Dr Al Jaber said, "Boosting vital industrial sectors in the UAE through upgrading the existing infrastructure is key to ensuring their continued development and growth as well as their ability to keep pace with future industry demands. MoIAT is committed to helping build a future-proof national industrial ecosystem that attracts foreign investments and expertise while driving innovation and localisation of knowledge with the aim of enhancing the country’s manufacturing self-sufficiency."

The Ministry’s objectives also include promoting the adoption of advanced technologies as well as the highest safety and security standards to maximise productivity, efficiency and quality among all stakeholders to raise the UAE’s standing in global competitiveness rankings.

Dr Al Jaber said, "Advanced industries are essential for the development of a diversified knowledge-based economy – one of the pillars of the UAE Centennial 2071. Therefore, MoIAT is dedicated to joining forces with major players across a wide spectrum of industrial sectors to implement its holistic approach to sustainable development in this domain."

He emphasised that heavy industries are a key growth sector for the UAE, noting that the Ministry will collaborate with companies to support increasing local production, boosting exports, creating more jobs for young Emiratis as well as developing their skillsets and expertise, and incorporating research and development and adoption of advanced technologies into future industries.

He added that these efforts will help shape the next generation of innovators.