Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology develops state-of-the-art national system for PPE

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2020) Abu Dhabi, 28th December 2020 (WAM) – The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has developed a National System for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in collaboration with its government and private-sector partners.

The first-of-its kind initiative in the middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the system outlines a set of technical specifications for the manufacture of face masks, protective and medical gloves, eye shields, medical clothing, chemical sterilisers, disinfectants and other products that are in line with international best practices.

The development of the initiative forms part of the ministry’s central role in enhancing the UAE’s industrial capacity, supporting the country’s business sector, and developing advanced industries that cement the UAE’s status as a world leader in quality infrastructure systems Approved by the UAE Cabinet, the system is set to be operational by the first quarter of 2021, where it will serve to guarantee high quality standards for PPEs supplied in UAE markets, as well as prevent any sub-standard products from hitting the shelves.

Enabling Industry Abdulla Al Maeeni, Head of Standardisation and Metrology Department at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, reaffirmed that the National System for PPE will be mandatory and detail the technical specifications of these products in accordance with international best practices to support medical cadres in the UAE’s health sector.

"The system includes basic products used in the medical sector, including various kinds of face masks, protective and medical gloves, personal eye protectors, protective clothing, chemical sterilisers and disinfectants, which aim to prevent infection and the transmission of pathogens," said Al Maeeni.

"The system was developed in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and the Ministry's strategic partners, within the context of integrating national efforts and ensuring the quality control of products traded in the UAE market. It prevents the presence of products that do not conform with the UAE standard specification," Al Maeeni said, adding that the National System for PPE is a means to extend the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s support for national efforts to combat pandemics and viruses.

Supporting the National Economy Abdulla Al Maeeni went on to note: "The new system establishes an integrated infrastructure to facilitate assessment of PPEs and ensure they are up to the set standards. It also helps boost the national economy by enabling Emirati manufacturers to operate in accordance with international best practice, rendering them more competitive in regional and international markets.

"We will work to develop a plan to implement the new system in coordination and cooperation with the relevant authorities in the UAE. In accordance with the provisions of the project, it will not be allowed to offer, trade or market any registered products without obtaining the UAE conformity certificate (ECAS) from MoIAT," Al Maeeni added.

The system will cater to the requirements of healthcare and service sectors, as well as government entities tasked with quality control. This, in turn, allows for more effective measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, in addition to accelerating the post-COVID-19 recovery period, in line with the highest international standards.