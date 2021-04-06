UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Industry And Advanced Technology, Emirates Development Bank Partner To Advance Sustainable Growth

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 02:30 PM

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Emirates Development Bank partner to advance sustainable growth

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Emirates Development Bank to advance sustainable growth.

The MoU aims at promoting sustainable growth in sectors vital to the national economy via offering financial solutions and banking services on terms that ensure sustainable growth for all stakeholders, in addition to contributing to advancing development in industry and advanced technology sector.

Under this partnership, a financial portfolio of AED30 billion will be allocated to finance priority industrial sectors to support and finance 13,500 large, small and medium companies and establishments.

The signing of this MoU came after the launch of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, "Operation 300bn" and the Emirates Development Bank strategy aimed at achieving integration and synergy between the Ministry and the Bank to support and implement cooperation initiatives in areas of common interest.

Related Topics

Technology Bank All Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Cuba Summons US Charge d'Affaires Over Fresh Human ..

21 minutes ago

Terrorist Threat in France Remains 'Very Strong' D ..

21 minutes ago

Kashmiris being targeted to ensure graveyard-silen ..

21 minutes ago

Planes Decommissioning Means US Is Not Ready to Re ..

22 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $61.70 a barrel M ..

50 minutes ago

Dutch Ship Goes 'Dead in Water' Off Norway's Coast ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.