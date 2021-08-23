UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Industry And Advanced Technology Reviews Tekab's Digitisation Efforts

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 09:30 PM

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology reviews Tekab&#039;s digitisation efforts

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2021) A delegation from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) was today briefed on the ongoing digitalisation efforts underway at Tekab Company Limited, one of the UAE’s leading manufacturers of instrumentation, control, data cables, fire-resistant cables, and low voltage power cables.

The visit is part of MoIAT’s efforts to forge new and strengthen existing partnerships between public and private entities in the UAE’s industrial sector. During the visit, the MoIAT delegation examined the Tekab’s pioneering digitalisation procedures, which align with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300Bn – which aims to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies across the value chain.

Mohammed Al Qasim, Director of Technology Development and Adoption at MoIAT, said, "We are keen to highlight pioneering Emirati expertise in the industrial sector. While touring Tekab’s facilities, we learned of their success stories and expansion plans, and briefed them on the opportunities that lie ahead in deploying advanced technology and 4IR solutions.

"

He added, "Through its strategy, MoIAT is focused on boosting the UAE’s industrial competitiveness by building an attractive business environment for local and international industry innovators and investors. MoIAT also aims to support the growth of local products and services to further consolidate the UAE’s status as a leading global destination for industries of the future."

Qasim highlighted that the Advanced Technology team at MoIAT is primarily mandated with enhancing the integration of 4IR and smart solutions into production lines at manufacturing plants across the country.

Tekab Company Limited was established in the UAE more than three decades ago and manufactures products in accordance with internationally recognised standards, which get distributed in the middle East, Europe, and Africa.

