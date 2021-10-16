Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology showcases the nation’s standards capabilities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2021) To mark World Standards Day on 14th October, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) hosted a webinar to showcase the country’s advanced capabilities in quality infrastructure and awareness of the necessary role standards play in industrial and sustainable development.

Local and international officials and experts attended the webinar that was convened in line with the ministry’s mission to upgrade the UAE’s quality infrastructure and achieve its sustainable development commitments.

The virtual event witnessed the participation of Omar Suwaina Al-Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Eddy Njoroge, President of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), Farah Ali Al Zarouni, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for the Standards and Legislation Sector in the Ministry, Dr. Ralph Sporer, Vice President of the International Electrotechnical Organisation (IEC), Dr. Scott Steedman, Executive Director of the British Standards Institutions (BSI), Dr. Oday Albuhamad, Director of Standards and Metrology, Gulf Standardisation Organisation (GSO), and several other experts and specialists from around the world.

Al Suwaidi noted that the theme of this year’s World Standards Day, "Shared Vision for a Better World" aligns with the UAE’s sustainability efforts and the nation’s ambition to become a global leader in all areas of sustainable development by 2071. The UAE Government is committed to applying thousands of international standards related to sustainability. It has also issued multiple standards in agriculture, energy, water, transportation, environment and hydrogen, developed to achieve sustainable development goals.

He said, "The development of standards serves the UAE’s Projects of the 50 in that they support our desire to incorporate innovation and advanced technology into our industrial sector. Standards are vital to increase the quality of products and services in the market and find dynamic solutions to global challenges. We are fully focused on nurturing the technologies of the future to stimulate growth, develop new industrial sectors and provide the optimum platform for experts, manufacturers, entrepreneurs and innovators from around the world.

"Through standards, the UAE’s industrial sector becomes more capable of competing globally as we seek to become a global industrial hub and a leading destination for future industries, in line with the objectives of Operation 300bn, the national strategy for industry and advanced technology.

"

Al Suwaidi added, "The adoption of advanced technology and 4IR solutions also helps us to achieve tangible progress in the UN’s 17 sustainable development goals, especially the ninth goal that focuses on industry, innovation and infrastructure."

Njoroge highlighted UAE's pioneering experience in developing and complying with standards. He pointed out that the country has become a role model in quality infrastructure, a fact that was demonstrated during its successful efforts to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added, "Governments, businesses and organisations have all been put under unexpected pressure. I am impressed by the way that ISO members such as the UAE have put into practice a more flexible, more adaptable way of working, maintaining their commitments to international standards development and continuing to support their stakeholders in benefitting from standards."

He made a clear link between standards and the international effort to meet the UN’s SDGs, and highlighted the mapping tool they have developed that identifies the standards that give direct support to a specific SDG. "Every SDG is a call for action, but we can only get there if we work together."

"On World Standards Day, the world needs a message of hope to mitigate the challenges of COVID-19 and to adhere to the 2030 deadline set for implementing the SDGs. We are calling on everyone to join together to build a better world that respects international standards, safety and security for all," Njoroge said in conclusion.

During a presentation on the role of standards in overcoming industrial challenges in the post-COVID-19 era, Al Zarouni stressed that standards contribute to a sustainable industrial sector, which in turn supports the national economy by meeting the requirements of quality, safety and long-term, responsible growth, especially in priority industries.

Al Zarouni explained that sustainability is one of the goals of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, noting that the celebration of World Standards Day coincides with the UAE's hosting of the Expo 2020 Dubai, which focuses on innovation and sustainable development from around the world.

The UAE has focused on the following goals: industry, innovation and infrastructure; green and affordable energy; and sustainable cities and communities, all of which are linked to the quality infrastructure that is supervised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in cooperation with its strategic partners in the public and the private sector.