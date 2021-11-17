Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology signs MoU on hydrogen technology with Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade on hydrogen technology

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) The UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation to bolster industrial collaboration in hydrogen fuel technology. In line with their common objective to develop sustainable and reduced or emission-free energy sources, as well as achieve a carbon neutral industrial sector while ensuring its continued growth, the collaboration will explore ways of supporting the production, storage and transportation of hydrogen fuel.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Denis Manturov, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade, on the sidelines of the 37th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC 2021).

Through its participation in ADIPEC 2021, themed ‘Make it in the Emirates’, MoIAT aims to highlight the competitive advantages of the UAE’s industrial sector and introduce international delegations to the investment opportunities it offers. Furthermore, MoIAT will showcase the ability of local industrial companies to forge partnerships that contribute to a healthy exchange of knowledge and expertise, and also reach international markets.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber said: "The MoU aligns with the strategic vision of our leadership – to build new and reinforce existing international collaborations in support of sustainable development. Working with the Ministry of Industry and Trade in Russia on hydrogen fuel complements our nations’ longstanding relationship and reflects new directives to find clean and sustainable energy sources, especially as the global economy begins to recover from the repercussions of COVID-19."

added: "This collaboration reinforces the strong partnership that exists between the UAE and the Russian Federation, especially the bilateral investments focused on priority sectors such as industry, information technology, infrastructure, petrochemicals, and energy, all of which are cornerstones to hydrogen fuel. Recognizing the world’s need for low-emission energy sources, hydrogen will create a substantial shift in the future of energy and industry."

Al Jaber said: "The UAE offers several strategic advantages in hydrogen fuel, including gas resources and clean electricity from renewable sources such as solar and wind. In combination with the UAE’s storage and transportation capabilities, these advantages enhance the nation’s competitiveness in hydrogen fuel technology. This offers a key opportunity to advance our capabilities across the sector’s value chain, as well as strengthen the UAE’s position in the quality infrastructure through its collaboration with the Russian counterpart to set the international standards.

"

The UAE has made significant developments in its hydrogen production, reaching approximately 300,000 tons annually through ADNOC’s downstream facilities. Furthermore, Mubadala, ADNOC, and ADQ established the Abu Dhabi Hydrogen Alliance to develop a roadmap to accelerate the UAE’s adoption and use of hydrogen in major sectors. Another pioneering initiative is the Green Hydrogen project at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai, a first-of-its-kind project in the MENA region developed in collaboration with DEWA, Expo 2020 Dubai and Siemens Energy.

Denis Manturov said: "Mutual striving to strengthen trade and economic relations makes it possible to develop joint industrial projects, including in hydrogen energy. A significant potential for cooperation between Russia and the UAE can be revealed in multi-vector cooperation in the design and production of equipment for liquefaction, storage and transportation of hydrogen, as well as in the development of international and harmonisation of national standards in this area. This approach is also reflected in the Memorandum signed today. Taking into account the global importance of searching for low-carbon, but energy-intensive and universal technological solutions, we have also presented to our colleagues from the United Arab Emirates the Atlas of Russian projects on low-carbon and carbon-free hydrogen and ammonia, which already has 41 projects throughout Russia".

The MoU between the ministries will present promising opportunities to develop the hydrogen sector through international knowledge and technology exchange. It also strengthens trade and economic relations between the UAE and the Russian Federation and complements the MoU for science, technology, and civil industries signed in 2017.

Under the MoU, both parties agree to collaborate in the manufacture of equipment, especially that used in the production, liquefaction and use of raw hydrogen and fuel mixtures that use hydrogen as a main element. In addition, the cosigning parties will develop international standards for hydrogen and align relevant specialized industry standards.

Furthermore, the MoU encourages bilateral investments in hydrogen energy, the seeking of each other’s counsel, and the establishment of a private-sector network across both countries that will promote joint developments and the exchange of data and analysis.