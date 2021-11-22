Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dubai Industrial City deal to boost UAE industrial sector

(@FahadShabbir)

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and Dubai Industrial City (DI), one of the largest industrial hubs in the region, have signed a deal designed to further enhance the UAE’s industrial sector while facilitating decarbonisation efforts.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed on the first day of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and Ruler of Dubai at Expo 2020 Dubai.

It focused on three core elements, including enabling the UAE’s Industry 4.0 program, attracting foreign investors as part of "Make It In The Emirates" campaign, and facilitating decarbonization across the industrial sector. The partnership’s objectives are in line with the UAE’s industrial strategy, which aims to develop the nation’s industrial sector and raise its contribution to the GDP.

The deal, which was witnessed by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry & Advanced Technology, Sarah Al Amiri, UAE Minister of State for Advanced Technology, Malek Sultan Al Malek, Director General of Dubai Development Authority and Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Asset Management (DHAM). The MOU was signed by Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary at MoIAT, and Abdulla Belhoul, Chief Commercial Officer at Dubai Holding Asset Management (DHAM).

Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary at MoIAT, said: "Public sector collaborations are a key part of the various programs the Ministry is leading to elevate the UAE’s industrial sector. This latest partnership focuses on areas that will be crucial to enhancing the competitiveness of the country and turning the UAE into a sustainable, attractive global industrial hub. We look forward to a fruitful and productive relationship with our partners at Dubai Industrial City."

Abdulla Belhoul, Chief Commercial Officer at Dubai Holding Asset Management (DHAM), said: "The UAE continues reinforcing its status as a global leader and innovator with several ambitious initiatives such as Operation 300bn. By boosting the local manufacturing and distribution ecosystem, we will not only cement our sustainable and diverse economy, but we will be better prepared for the future, and enhance the UAE’s competitiveness and attractiveness as a global manufacturing and trade hub."

He commented, "Dubai Industrial City, is at the forefront of economic development over nearly the past two decades, and we are constantly raising the bar for best-in-class business ecosystems that attract both companies and talent from all over the world. The industrial sector plays a critical role in our portfolio, and we are committed to cementing the reputation of products made in the UAE and support the export of quality products."

Saud Abu Alshawareb, Managing Director of Dubai Industrial City, said, "We are proud to partner with the Ministry to facilitate the UAE’s agenda boosting the industrial sector. By pooling together our expertise, resources and extensive networks, we hope to realise our visionary leadership’s proactive strategy to put the UAE at the forefront of global manufacturing and distribution, while securing a diversified, sustainable economy."

He added, "As one of the largest industrial hubs in the region, Dubai Industrial City plays a pivotal role in driving national industrial strategies. Our community is home to more than 750 business partners, including the world’s leading corporations, regional SMEs and disruptive start-ups. Our state-of-the-art infrastructure and comprehensive community enable collaboration and innovation, critical values to equip us for the future.

"

"Covid-19 has shown us how building a robust national manufacturing and distribution strategy over the past years protected us from disruptions to the supply chain and uncertainties, especially in terms of food and medical products. By strengthening communication between different private and public entities, we create a cohesive ecosystem that addresses core needs of the industry with governmental support."

"In our fast-changing world, speed and agility are defining factors of success," added Abu Alshawareb. "Industry 4.0 will allow the UAE’s manufacturing sector to stand out globally for its flexibility, future-readiness and overall attractiveness. For Dubai Industrial City, our focus will be to further invest in cutting-edge infrastructure that widely accommodates such technologies, from connectivity to advanced telecommunications."

"We are proud of our world-class masterplan which is divided into various sector-focused zones and represents every aspect of the supply chain, from raw materials to production, manufacturing, packaging, warehousing, and logistics. Such an extensive ecosystem expands the scope for collaboration and delivers creative solutions to steer our industry forward."

Launched in March 2021, the UAE’s industrial strategy outlines six core objectives, including enhancing the global competitiveness of local industries and stimulating innovation by accelerating the adoption of advanced technology across the industrial value chain. The MoU between the MoIAT and DI will focus on stimulating the growth of 11 critical industrial sectors, including food, beverage and agricultural technology, pharmaceuticals and electrical equipment and electronics.

The UAE’s industrial strategy is designed to better equip the nation for the future by localizing production and supply chains. By enabling advanced manufacturing, the strategy will work to increase productivity, boost the economy and create jobs, as well as develop future industries such as hydrogen, medical technology and space technology.

A key objective of the partnership is to enable the adoption of Industry 4.0 in the UAE. Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and applications will create significant opportunities across the manufacturing and logistics supply chain. Automation, predictive analysis, artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies promise a variety of benefits.

The UAE’s industrial strategy serves to modernize industrial laws, support the adoption of renewable energy and provide flexible financing to make the UAE an increasingly attractive destination for industry.

MoIAT and DI will work to improve infrastructural appeal on par with leading markets and improve the ease of setting up and doing business. International organizations and investors can take advantage of competitive financing opportunities to establish and expand business activity in the greater region.

Continued support for ‘Make it in the Emirates’ ambitions further a need for localized factories and production facilities, providing homegrown manufactured products with a quality mark of approval recognized around the world.

MoIAT and DI will fuel the UAE’s sustainability agenda by facilitating the decarbonization of the UAE’s industrial sector. The partnership will help businesses ensure clean and green operations. Dubai Industrial City has supported several renewable energy projects in its ecosystem, contributing to national efforts to decarbonize the economy and reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.