Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and Siemens join forces to accelerate the digital transformation of the UAE industrial sector

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2021) ABU DHABI, 27th November 2021 (WAM) – The UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has announced a partnership with Siemens to accelerate the assessment of the digital maturity of the UAE’s industrial companies and develop a strategic roadmap to implement Industry 4.0 frameworks.

The program will be overseen by MoIAT and Siemens in order to address a broad range of topics to accelerate the transformation of the manufacturing sector towards industry 4.0 in the UAE. By the end of 2022, the ministry and Siemens will evaluate 200 industrial companies in the UAE for their digital maturity. More than 70 industrial companies in the UAE have already been assessed on their digital maturity. This partnership will support the objectives of the ‘UAE Industry 4.0’ program to raise industrial productivity by 30% and add about AED25 billion to the national economy over the next decade.

Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, said: "We are delighted to announce our partnership with Siemens, an important milestone in our efforts to embrace the tools and applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The program will equip our industrial companies with essential insights on their digital maturity and offer practical frameworks and tools to accelerate their transformation journeys."

HE added: "By joining forces with Siemens, we are gearing up to elevate our local industrial capabilities and shape a future industrial landscape that is as sustainable as it is productive and profitable.

At a time when industry is transforming faster than at any period in history, partnerships such as this hold the key to unlocking a new era of smart industrial growth."

Roland Busch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Siemens AG, said: "Siemens is proud to contribute to the UAE’s efforts to transform its manufacturing sector and pursue a long-term strategy for sustainable development.

"Our partnership will identify challenges and solutions in the UAE’s manufacturing sector, help ignite a broader adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, and make industries more agile, productive and competitive."

Driven by MoIAT, UAE Industry 4.0 has been designed to help the country unleash its true economic potential by increasing the use of deep learning, machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), additive manufacturing, and the internet of Things (IoT), into the value and supply chains that support the industrial sector.

The digital maturity assessment program will allow the UAE to determine its current baseline level for the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies across the country’s industrial sector. It will also identify areas within the sector that are ripe for digital transformation to enhance performance and productivity and, ultimately, boost the UAE’s global economic competitiveness.