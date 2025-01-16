Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology unveils used tyre recycling project

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) Dr. Farah Al Zarooni, Assistant Under-Secretary for Standards and Regulations at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), announced a new project aimed at recycling used tyres into raw materials for use in new industries.

This initiative is part of the ministry's efforts to promote a circular economy and enhance industrial efficiency.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, Dr. Al Zarooni highlighted that the project aligns with the ministry's "Operation 300bn" strategy, which seeks to establish an integrated industrial ecosystem supporting sustainability and economic development.

"We are working on developing innovative solutions through projects and initiatives that position the industrial sector as a key driver of economic development," she stated.

Al Zarooni added that the ministry is also preparing to launch a technical framework to convert conventional vehicles into electric ones, opening new avenues for manufacturing industries and boosting investment opportunities within the UAE.

The ministry supports the industrial sector by providing enablers such as competitive financing in collaboration with the Emirates Development Bank, alongside ensuring national products meet quality and efficiency standards through robust specifications and regulations.

These initiatives, she explained, demonstrate the ministry's commitment to advancing sustainability, attracting investors and stakeholders in emerging industrial sectors, and enhancing the UAE's economic competitiveness while realising the nation's vision for sustainable development.