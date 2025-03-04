Ministry of Industry launches inaugural 'Make it in the Emirates Ramadan Market'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) launched the "Make it in the Emirates Ramadan Market" to raise awareness of the “Make it in the Emirates” initiative and support the Year of Community 2025.

Launched in collaboration with the Emirates Council for Rural Development, the National CSR Fund “MAJRA”, and the UAE food and Beverage business Group, the initiative is designed to boost consumer demand for UAE-made products by offering competitive prices from local manufacturers.

The first edition of the market launched on Monday at the Umm Al Quwain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, offering a range of Ramadan products. This platform supports local manufacturers and consumers and will run during the first two weeks of Ramadan.

The Make it in the Emirates Ramadan Market aims to enhance the competitiveness and consumer confidence in UAE-made products by directly promoting them and encouraging local consumption. The initiative also aims to grow the F&B sector, enhancing its contribution to the national economy.

Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of MoIAT, said, “Through this initiative, we provide an interactive platform enabling local manufacturers to engage directly with the public, enhancing consumer confidence in UAE-manufactured products and contributing to sustainable industrial growth. This market exemplifies MoIAT’s efforts during the Year of Community to promote local consumption and competitively priced domestic products.”

Khalfan Ahmed Mesfer, Chairman of the UAQ Chamber of Commerce, praised the initiative, emphasising the importance of local industry in driving national economic growth.

He highlighted the market’s role in strengthening local industries, increasing the visibility of national products, and raising consumer awareness of the quality of Emirati goods.

He also noted that the initiative provides entrepreneurs and manufacturers with valuable opportunities to engage with the community, supporting long-term economic and social sustainability.

Mohammed Khalifa Bakhit Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, emphasised the council’s commitment to empowering local communities and fostering sustainable economic growth by supporting manufacturers and entrepreneurs. He highlighted the focus on creating investment and development opportunities that enhance community stability, aligning with the vision of balanced development and improved quality of life.

Sarah Shaw, CEO of Majra, underscored Majra’s dedication to social responsibility in supporting the national economy and empowering local manufacturers and producers. She noted that the market serves as a model for sustainable consumption of domestic products while strengthening connections between the private sector and the community, driving long-term economic and social impact.

MoIAT invites manufacturers to participate in the fourth edition of “Make it in the Emirates”, a leading platform for manufacturers, investors and innovators, taking place at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi from 19th-22nd May 2025.