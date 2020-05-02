UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Infrastructure Development Celebrates International Labour Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 01:45 AM

Ministry of Infrastructure Development celebrates International Labour Day

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 1st May 2020 (WAM) - The Ministry of Infrastructure Development has launched a new initiative to provide Iftar meals to workers at the ministry's ongoing projects.

The initiative coincides with the Ministry's celebrations of the International Labour Day, which falls on May 1st of every year.

Hana Al Soury, Director of Government Communications at the Ministry, said the celebration of the Labour Day comes as part of the Ministry's keenness to promote social responsibility culture among the different segments of the community.

