UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Infrastructure Development Gives Documents Of Home Ownership To 240 Citizens

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 09:00 PM

Ministry of Infrastructure Development gives documents of home ownership to 240 citizens

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2019) The Ministry of Infrastructure Development visited the homes of 240 senior citizens eligible to own government-funded homes and handed over documents to complete all transactions immediately, as part of a newly launched initiative 'Happiness car'.

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, this initiative is aligned with the UAE’s national policy and the plan of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development to care for senior citizens and ensure their happiness and wellbeing.

Ibtisam Mohammed Al Ghoais Al Suwaidi, Director of the Housing Department at the Ministry, asserted that the initiative launched by the Ministry of Infrastructure Development last Tuesday in Al Raqayeb 2 complex in Ajman Emirate was in line with the directives of Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development. It lasted for three days during which 240 citizens were handed over the documents to own their homes at the event, instead of waiting for 120 days to request it through the website.

She called on citizens who had not benefited from this initiative to apply and receive the documents by downloading the ministry’s smart app on mobile phones with Android and Apple operating systems, or through the website www.moid.gov.ae.

She referred to the ministry’s keenness to provide services to the different community segments according to the most sophisticated specifications and removing the obstacles in their way. This accomplishes the ministry’s strategy to ensure that its customers are happy and satisfied with its services, and also reflects the UAE’s initiative to take first place on the global happiness index, she said.

Al Suwaidi said that the initiative reduced the time period for senior citizens owning homes as the Ministry of Infrastructure Development was striving to make everyone, especially senior citizens and people of determination, happy. This move contributes to achieving the aim of the UAE Vision 2021 and takes the lead in the global competitiveness indexes.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Mobile UAE Dubai Ajman Car Rashid Lead Apple Event All From Housing

Recent Stories

Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF)Signs Agreement to Su ..

17 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General strongly condemns terrorist ..

17 minutes ago

Taking care of orphans collective duty of state, a ..

28 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

35 minutes ago

The World’s Biggest 24-Hour Book Sale – The Bi ..

46 minutes ago

One in Two* People Choose HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 in ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.