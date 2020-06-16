UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Infrastructure Development Implements 3 Projects In Sharjah

Tue 16th June 2020 | 05:45 PM

Ministry of Infrastructure Development implements 3 projects in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Infrastructure Development has announced the implementation of three projects of the Ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The projects include the buildings of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in addition to the Deportation Prison, at a cost of AED243 million.

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development continues to operate without interruption across all locations of government projects.

Munira Abdul Kareem, Director of the Southern Region at the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, has expressed pride at the successful achievements of constructing these buildings.

She stressed that the projects were implemented according to the environmentally friendly techniques and sustainable practices.

