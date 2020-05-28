Ministry of Infrastructure Development inaugurates ‘Etihad Road Bridge Project’ in Ajman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) The Ministry of Infrastructure Development inaugurated the "Etihad Road Bridge Project" in Ajman, located at the intersection of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque.

The project, whose first phase is valued at AED52 million, is part of the ministry’s development efforts to fulfil the needs of local people and achieve the happiness and prosperity of road users.

Eng. Abdulrahman Al Mahmoud, Deputy Director of the Southern Region at the Ministry, said that the project will reduce traffic jams by 75 percent, noting that its first phase will increase the length of the Etihad Road from the intersection of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque and Al Jamaa Road up to the Al Zawra Roundabout by approximately 2.5 kilometres, constituting three traffic lanes in each direction.

He also pointed out that the project has been built according to the highest international road standards, and added that the bridge will serve vehicles coming from Ajman and heading to Ras Al Khaimah.

The launch of a series of projects by the ministry reflects the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to achieve prosperity and provide decent lives for Emirati citizens, by constructing vital roads around the country that will solve traffic problems and prevent traffic jams, he further added.

He explained that the country has taken all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of workers in these projects, noting that progress is being monitored through live cameras located around project sites, in addition to the use of drones.

Al Mahmoud stressed that the ministry is using quality construction materials and creating green roads systems to achieve sustainable development and protect the environment, to reduce emissions by 30 percent, levelling operations by 45 percent, electricity consumption by 50 percent, wasteful building materials by 70 percent, and construction times by 10 percent.