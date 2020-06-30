UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Infrastructure Development Launches Three Projects Worth AED295 Million

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 04:45 PM

Ministry of Infrastructure Development launches three projects worth AED295 million

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Infrastructure Development launched three federal projects in Dubai and Sharjah costing AED295 million, which are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Moneera Abdulkareem, Director of the Southern Region at the Ministry, said that the ministry is currently overseeing the construction of the "Lesaily school Project" in Dubai, which is expected to be completed in Q4 2021.

In her exclusive statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, she pointed out that the estimated cost of the project is AED44.477 million, and it will cover a total area of around 9,500-square metres.

In Sharjah, Abdulkareem stressed that the second phase of the "Sharjah-Dhaid-Masafi E88 Federal Road Project" is around 88 percent complete, and it is expected to be fully completed this year, noting that the project, costing some AED82.

118 million and located in Al Bataeh, Sharjah, will expand the existing local road network and will feature one lane in each direction and link Intersection No. 10 on the E88 Sharjah-Dhaid Road and E102 on the Sharjah-Meleiha Road.

She added that the project involves the removal of the existing road, as well as the construction of a new two-lane road and a new bridge over the new Khorfakkan Road, in addition to the implementation of the latest traffic safety requirements.

Concerning the "Sharjah Police Headquarters Project," Abdulkareem noted that it is 64 percent complete and is expected to be fully completed this year, at an estimated cost of AED171.985 million.

She also pointed out that the project consists of nine buildings, affirming that the ministry is implementing the "Project 360 Initiative" in the construction of the project, which utilises virtual reality and augmented reality.

Related Topics

Police Dubai Sharjah Road Traffic (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Indus Motor gets its new chairman

2 minutes ago

Rs 29,720 mln allocated for 25 new NHA schemes in ..

2 minutes ago

Iran's confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 227,622 with 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey's annual inflation rate to rise in June: Su ..

2 minutes ago

Africa free-trade vision clouded by virus and pace ..

6 minutes ago

KPESE uploads videos of courses for Grade 1 to 10 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.