Ministry of Infrastructure Development launches three projects worth AED295 million

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Infrastructure Development launched three federal projects in Dubai and Sharjah costing AED295 million, which are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Moneera Abdulkareem, Director of the Southern Region at the Ministry, said that the ministry is currently overseeing the construction of the "Lesaily school Project" in Dubai, which is expected to be completed in Q4 2021.

In her exclusive statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, she pointed out that the estimated cost of the project is AED44.477 million, and it will cover a total area of around 9,500-square metres.

In Sharjah, Abdulkareem stressed that the second phase of the "Sharjah-Dhaid-Masafi E88 Federal Road Project" is around 88 percent complete, and it is expected to be fully completed this year, noting that the project, costing some AED82.

118 million and located in Al Bataeh, Sharjah, will expand the existing local road network and will feature one lane in each direction and link Intersection No. 10 on the E88 Sharjah-Dhaid Road and E102 on the Sharjah-Meleiha Road.

She added that the project involves the removal of the existing road, as well as the construction of a new two-lane road and a new bridge over the new Khorfakkan Road, in addition to the implementation of the latest traffic safety requirements.

Concerning the "Sharjah Police Headquarters Project," Abdulkareem noted that it is 64 percent complete and is expected to be fully completed this year, at an estimated cost of AED171.985 million.

She also pointed out that the project consists of nine buildings, affirming that the ministry is implementing the "Project 360 Initiative" in the construction of the project, which utilises virtual reality and augmented reality.