Ministry Of Infrastructure Development To Launch 36 Projects From 2017 To 2021: Belhaif Al Nuaimi

Tue 24th December 2019 | 01:15 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2019) Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, stated that the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, as part of its plan for 2017 to 2021, aims to launch 36 projects, under the framework of its investment programme.

These projects include the sectors of security, education, health and services, as well as Federal road and maintenance projects, costing an estimated total of AED10 billion, he added.

Al Nuaimi stressed that these projects aim to respond to the needs of the UAE’s various regions and keep pace with its rapid growth, which requires the development of an advanced infrastructure compatible with this development.

The budget for these projects is divided between implementing and maintaining government buildings at a cost of AED6.62 billion, constructing and maintaining federal roads at a cost of AED3.

38 billion, along with four road implementation projects costing around AED780 million.

They also include the launch of six new health centres and hospitals costing around AED350 million, and security building projects costing AED525 million, along with four new schools costing AED600 million, and five public government buildings costing AED152 million.

Al Nuaimi said that due to its concerted efforts, the ministry has achieved many successes in 2019, most notably the launch of the Budaiya Bridge Project.

The ministry, in coordination with its strategic partners, created and developed an advanced spatial infrastructure system as a tool for planning, designing and managing development projects that aim to achieve the country's goals and support the UAE's position in global competitiveness indexes, he said in conclusion.

