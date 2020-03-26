UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Interior Allows Driving Licence Renewal Through Smart Services From 29th March

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 07:00 PM

Ministry of Interior allows driving licence renewal through smart services from 29th March

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) The Ministry of Interior, MoI, is enabling people to renew their expired driving licences during the next three months starting from Sunday, 29th March, 2020, through smart applications regardless of fines and eye test.

Licences can be renewed for a period of one year, the MoI said in a statement.

The measure was taken to support the preventive measures that aim to protect the community’s safety and health and reduce the spread of coronavirus, it added.

The decision will allow people to complete the entire transaction through smart applications or the ministry’s website.

Related Topics

March Sunday 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Weekly Jobless Claims Soar to Record 3.28Mln Am ..

17 minutes ago

Islamabad Capital Territory high-density areas get ..

17 minutes ago

Saudi King Urges G20 to Unite Economic Efforts Aga ..

20 minutes ago

Tehran Has No Knowledge of Missing US Agent Levins ..

20 minutes ago

Governor Sindh reviews arrangements of ration dist ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.