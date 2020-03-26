Ministry of Interior allows driving licence renewal through smart services from 29th March

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) The Ministry of Interior, MoI, is enabling people to renew their expired driving licences during the next three months starting from Sunday, 29th March, 2020, through smart applications regardless of fines and eye test.

Licences can be renewed for a period of one year, the MoI said in a statement.

The measure was taken to support the preventive measures that aim to protect the community’s safety and health and reduce the spread of coronavirus, it added.

The decision will allow people to complete the entire transaction through smart applications or the ministry’s website.