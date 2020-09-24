Ministry of Interior, Chinese Ministry of Public Security share COVID-10 containment measures

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2020) The Committee for Cooperation at the UAE Ministry of Interior, in cooperation with the Office of International Affairs, held a virtual workshop with the Ministry of Public Security in the People's Republic of China, to exchange the best experiences and practices, and discussed the measures taken and efforts made to face the COVID-19 pandemic.

The workshop reviewed the measures taken by the security services of the UAE Ministry of Interior to face the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as measures related to the health and safety of staff, public security and community safety.

The Chinese side presented their experience in combatting the pandemic and ways to bolster international cooperation between the two countries.