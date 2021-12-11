UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Interior Concludes The International Program On Dealing With Serious Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 12:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Interior (MoI) concluded the International Program on Dealing with Serious Road Accidents (Al Hosn Exercise and Workshop (9.2/2021) with the participation of Israel and observers from both the Netherlands Italy and France. The MoI was represented by the General Directorate of Federal Central Operations and the Office of International Affairs.

The two-day program comes as part of the Ministry’s strategy and the annual exercise plan in the presence of representatives from the sectors of the Ministry of Interior and strategic partners.

The opening of the program was witnessed by Maj. Gen. Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, as discussions of the program were held remotely for the participating international delegations.

The exercise targets managers of crisis and disaster operations, traffic and licensing, support and services units, and partners of joint plans in the police, rescue and traffic fields.

It dealt with scenarios regarding road injuries and post-crash response as well as best practices in the management of serious road accidents during extreme weather conditions.

