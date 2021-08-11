Ministry of Interior enhances partnership with UAEJJF

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has singed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance its strategic partnership with the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) by sponsoring, supporting and participating in the UAEJJF activities and events.

This will enhance cooperation for the benefit of youth and sports in the UAE.

The MoU was signed on Wednesday at the MoI headquarters by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, MoI Under-Secretary and Abdel Menem Al Sayed al Hashemi, President of the UAEJJF and mixed martial arts.

The MoU aims to support all national and athletic community events, which carry noble values and have a positive impact on individuals and the community It also enhances the partnership between the two entities to continue their cooperation in organising, supporting and participating in sporting events and building generation of Emirati athletes to help achieve the UAE's aspirations.

The agreement also includes sponsoring the local jiu-jitsu championships organised by UAEJJF and sponsoring the Abu Dhabi Pro Jiu-Jitsu World Championship.