Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Ministry of Interior, Etihad Rail ink MoU on strategic cooperation and coordination

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2023) The Ministry of Interior (MOI) and Etihad Rail Company, the developer and operator of the country's national railway network, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation and strategic coordination between them.

The MoU was signed by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, and Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail. The signing ceremony was attended by general managers and officials from both sides.

This agreement builds upon the already strong relationship between the Ministry of Interior and Etihad Rail, as they join forces to integrate efforts, exchange experiences, and achieve optimal performance indicators to turn their strategic goals into reality. The MoU also aims to establish a lasting and developed partnership that will benefit both entities.

Major General Al Khaili emphasised MOI's commitment to expand with various organisations to foster strategic partnerships and advance sustainable development in the UAE. He recognised Etihad Rail as a crucial contributor to the nation's development and stressed the need to provide top-notch security services to enhance the quality of life for the community.

Under this MoU, the two parties will work towards several goals, including enhancing readiness to confront security risks and threats, improving security and safety measures, and strengthening civil protection.

For his part, Shadi Malak commended the partnership with the Ministry of Interior and the support received since the company's inception. He stated, “The Ministry of Interior has been a staunch supporter since the initial stages of construction and incorporation, leading up to the inauguration of the UAE national railway network and the commencement of freight train operations. This new MoU reflects our mutual commitment to continually enhance the network's performance, comfort, and safety.”

He further highlighted MOI's extensive experience in establishing security foundations, preserving lives and property, and fostering happiness and tranquility throughout the UAE.

Additionally, the cooperation between the Ministry of Interior and Etihad Rail will encompass the exchange of information regarding all phases of the logistical link project between the emirates and the station locations across the Federal Railways Network. The two parties will also cooperate to ensure a secure environment for passenger and goods transportation in the UAE, by implementing security and preventive programmes capable of addressing emergencies or security challenges.

Furthermore, joint awareness campaigns related to the security and safety of the federal railway network will be organised, and experiences and knowledge will be exchanged regarding studies and scientific research on train accidents and other relevant fields.

